Rivers APC Urges Tinubu To Reject Wike’s Bid For Party Leadership

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to dismiss alleged maneuvers by external influencers aiming to impose former governor Nyesom Wike as the party leader in the state.

In an open letter dated July 6 addressed to President Tinubu, the state branch of the APC urged the president to rebuff overtures by Wike to surreptitiously seize control of the party’s structures within the state.

“We wish to clear the air that Wike did not deliver any value to our dear Rivers State APC,” they said.

The letter signed by the publicity secretary, Comrade Darlington Nwauju, warned Tinubu to exercise caution regarding Wike and his associates, claiming that Wike’s professed support for the party now would only undermine loyal and dedicated members of the APC and other stakeholders.

Furthermore, the group recalled the alleged acts of severe violence perpetrated by the former governor against members and families of the APC in Rivers State during the 2015 presidential election, resulting in numerous casualties.

The party maintained its refusal to acknowledge Wike’s influence following the party’s electoral triumph in the state, emphasising that he had not contributed any value to the APC in Rivers State and instead fought against the party.