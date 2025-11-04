The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the dismissal of 115 of its personnel as part of what it described as an ongoing internal reform aimed at strengthening professionalism and integrity within the agency.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday evening, the secret police said the decision followed a review of misconduct cases and disciplinary actions carried out over a period.

“As part of the ongoing reforms in the Department of State Services (DSS), the public is hereby informed that a total of 115 personnel have been dismissed over a period,” the statement read.

The agency further cautioned members of the public against dealing with individuals parading themselves as DSS operatives, warning that some of the dismissed officers were still posing as active personnel.

“In addition to earlier disclaimers on the duo of Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, the Service finds it necessary to warn citizens of the fraudulent activities of some of these persons still posing as DSS personnel,” the statement continued.

The DSS advised Nigerians to exercise caution and verify the identities of anyone claiming to be an operative of the Service before engaging in any official or personal dealings.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any official dealing with these individuals who have been dismissed by the Service,” it warned.

For transparency, the agency said it had published the names of all affected officers on its official website — dss.gov.ng/media/more/4.