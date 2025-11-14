The Department of State Services (DSS) has rearrested a wanted Ansaru terrorist, Abdulazeez Obadaki, who escaped from Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja during the jailbreak more than two years ago.

Recall that Obadaki is alleged to be the mastermind behind the deadly attacks on banks in Uromi, Edo State and fatal shooting at Deeper Life College, Okene, in Kogi State, all in 2022.

He was one of the 879 inmates who escaped during Kuje jailbreak in Federal Capital Territory Abuja in July 2022 after the custodial facility came under deadly coordinated external attack by members of Islamic State-linked terrorist groups.

Though the DSS could not confirm officially, a source at the secret police confirmed the incident but failed to give details of the operations.