The seventh wave of laughter is about to crash into the city with full force on November 22. The one and only Onwunarugwu Ndubuisi Joseph, famously known as MC Shortcut, is returning with the much-talked-about ‘Leave Comedy for Shortcut 7.0’ at the legendary Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

He emphasised that ‘seven’ is not just a number—it’s perfection, completion, divine timing. In spirituality, it represents fullness; in entertainment, it symbolizes mastery—and MC Shortcut is stepping into this seventh wave like a man who has conquered six storms already.

According to him ‘Leave Comedy for Shortcut’ isn’t just a show—it’s an institution, a legacy, and a mirror of his journey from a rising comedian in Abuja to one of Nigeria’s most respected comic performers.

Dubbed “The 7th Wave,” this edition promises a night of non-stop entertainment with a lineup that is nothing short of legendary.

The stage will be set ablaze by a thunderous assembly of Nigeria’s finest, including the viral powerhouse Brain Jotter, the comedic juggernaut Oga Sabinus, seasoned act like Sarkin Dariya, the hilarious Pencil, the energetic MC Bob, the versatile Josh2Funny, and the relatable Ajebo

They will be joined by the brilliant ATM, the witty Ogbuefi, the unpredictable music-comedian MC Danfo, the sharp MC George, the crowd-pleaser Funny Razaq and the President Boba Tinubu mimical Bussy Mouth. These names alone tell you the calibre: this is a show built on reputation.

And the music? The night will be electrified by stellar performances from Afro-beat sensational Chella, the Reggea Blues hitmaker Harrysong, and the dynamic Kelly Vee.

But the real beauty of ‘Leave Comedy for Shortcut’ lies in its heart. Beyond the spotlights, Shortcut has used his platform as a tool of empowerment, transforming dreams into realities for countless young entertainers. That’s what makes his show different—it’s not just about making people laugh, it’s about making people seen and uplifted.

Every edition has come with its own spark—but this one carries the weight of destiny. Fans still remember how previous editions “shut down Abuja,” and this time, the bar has been raised even higher.

Leave Comedy for Shortcut 7.0 isn’t just an event. It’s a celebration of how far one man’s gift can go when mixed with grace, grit, and generosity.

When the curtains rise and the laughter begins, one thing will be clear—Shortcut isn’t just making people laugh. He’s making history.