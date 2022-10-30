The House of Representatives Committee on Commerce has sought the implementation of the Tribunal judgement against Multichoice Nigeria Ltd. on pay as you go.

The House Committee also promised to review the budgetary allocation to the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal.

The Head of the Corporate Communications and Strategy unit (CCPT), Ayotomiwa Ayodele, in a statement in Abuja said the lawmakers promised to look into the complaint of the Tribunal arising from the cut in the 2023 budgetary provision for CCPT with a view to reviewing the budget where possible.

The Chairman of the House Committee Rep. Femi Fakeye, commended the Tribunal for a job well done in the year under review.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement the Chairman of the CCPT, Hajia Saratu Shafii, said that in view of the country’s financial challenges, its 2023 budget was reduced by 38 per cent against the 2022 budget.

She urged the committee to look into the budget and use its power of allocation to improve the lots of the Tribunal for better service delivery

The statement quoted the lawmaker as seizing the opportunity to inquire about one of the major cases brought before the Tribunal which involved Multichoice Nigeria Ltd.

According to her, Hon. Thomas Okosun, the presiding member of the three man panel that adjudicated on the case, highlighted the verdicts of the tribunal and the recent judgment on the stay of execution filed by Multichoice.

She said the Committee thereafter tasked the tribunal to ensure that the “pay as you go” stand was enforced to curb the unreasonable payment of unused services by Multichoice subscribers across the country.