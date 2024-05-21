The Senate on Tuesday confirmed two nominees presented to it for confirmation by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Executive Commissioners in the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The approval followed the receipt and consideration of report of the Committee on Communications presented by its Chairman, Senator Bilbis Aliyu Ikra (Zamfara Central).

Those whose nominations were confirmed include Rimini Haraya Makama whose appointment was appointed as Executive Commissioner; Stakeholders management, and Sunday Abraham Oshadami, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the NCC.

In his report, Senator Bilbis said the nominees were approved after their screening by the committee and found to be qualified for satisfying the conditions for appointment as Executive Commissioners in NCC.