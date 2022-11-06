Duchess International Hospital, has reiterated its commitment to impacting the lives of all Nigerians through access to affordable world-class healthcare.

The chief executive officer of the hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, at the Duchess International Hospital’s one year anniversary, emphasised the hospital’s priorities to include building trust in the healthcare system, providing high-quality, affordable services to Nigerians and reversing the trend of medical tourism abroad. He reaffirmed the affordability of the hospital’s services and further confirmed that “to register as a patient at the Duchess International Hospital is N5,000, and to have a consultation with a specialist family physician is also N5,000”.

Reflecting on the landmark achievements of the past year, the Duchess Hospital CEO remarked that the hospital is proud to have successfully conducted a wide variety of routine and complex specialist interventions across a range of specialties and sub-specialty clinical services.

These procedures have been conducted in specialties such as Interventional Cardiology, Cardiothoracic surgery, Neurosurgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedic surgery, Gastroenterology and Reconstructive Plastic surgery, including a complex twelve-hour Breast Reconstruction operation following successful surgical treatment for breast cancer, performed within the first few weeks of commencing services at the Duchess International Hospital last year.

“It has been our privilege, in the past year to bring joy and satisfaction to the lives of ordinary Nigerians, and to restore hope, often in quite difficult circumstances, through life-saving treatment delivered right here at the Duchess International Hospital”, Dr. Shitta-Bey stated.