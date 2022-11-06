Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar yesterday said he and his team secured strong commitments towards having a free, fair and credible elections from the United States government and its institutions.

Recall that Atiku and some members of his campaign team met with US state department officials in the US recently.

In a message to his supporters in an email, Atiku, who noted that the 2023 polls will be the most consequential election in Nigeria’s democratic journey, said it is disturbing to see some players in the election are throwing vitriols instead of communicating issues that affect the country.

He said, “I have always believed that the strength of a democracy is derived from the conduct of its operators.

“Therefore, for me, any democracy that aims to work for the people must be anchored on the principles of decency, honesty and fair play.

“The major objective of my continuing meetings with officials of countries that Nigeria shares common interest in democracy with, is to ensure that our election next year is free, fair and reflects the wishes of the people.

“And I’m happy to inform you that my team secured a strong commitment towards this objective from the United States government and its institutions.”

He said the 2023 polls is the most consequential election in Nigeria’s democratic journey, adding that it is crucial to note that the world is taking a keen interest in it.

“That’s why it gets disturbing seeing that some players in the election will rather use the microphone to throw vitriols than communicate issues that affect the country.

“The APC will not want to discuss those issues because they know that they have a very poor record. A record of destroying the dignity of all Nigerians.

“When next you hear them say some nasty things, let’s remind them that Nigeria is at this low because APC happened.

“Let’s also tell them that the election next year will be won by the political party and candidate who can unify the country and recover the economy from the comatose that the APC has led us into. That party is the PDP,” he said.