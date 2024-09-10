Following a successful launch of its global borderless payment platform, Due Network has announced a significant expansion of its services tailored to the Nigerian market. This expansion builds upon the Network’s existing capabilities, introducing new features while reinforcing its commitment to improving global financial access for Nigerian businesses and individuals.

The new services include embedded wallets, a streamlined solution for users to set up a USDc account within seconds, simplifying access to digital assets without compromising security. Multicurrency virtual accounts provide unique virtual accounts in USD, EUR, and GBP, enhancing personalisation and flexibility for each user.

In addition, Due Network has enhanced its existing features such as instant payments in EUR and GBP, offering seamless connectivity and settlement to Europe and the UK, for EUR and GBP transfers, and now provides seamless access to USD, where users can send and receive USD via ACH and local Wire, now from named virtual accounts.

CEO and co-founder of Due Network, Robert Sargsian, stated that, “Building on our successful launch in Nigeria and our robust existing payment infrastructure, we are thrilled to introduce these new capabilities. The additions are designed to address Nigerian businesses’ unique needs in international trade – particularly in the import/export, fintech, and sustainable energy sectors – while enhancing our existing product stack.”

The expansion aims to solve persistent challenges in cross-border transactions, offering Nigerian businesses and individuals uninterrupted access to global financial services. Due Network’s non-custodial approach ensures its users maintain full control over their assets, aligning with the company’s vision of a more inclusive and transparent global financial system.

“We are particularly excited about our same-day payment feature, which we believe will be a game-changer for Nigerian importers,” added Sargsian. “Combined with our existing payment capabilities and our upcoming invoicing and checkout solutions, we’re creating a comprehensive ecosystem for Nigerian businesses to thrive in the global marketplace,” he concluded.

Other features to be announced are cross-border billing and invoicing, a comprehensive tool for international billing and invoicing, bringing Due Network one step closer to becoming an all-in-one financial app for Nigerian businesses. The global checkouts feature, anticipated to launch soon, enables businesses to accept payments internationally, settled locally or in USDc with near-zero fees.