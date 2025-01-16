Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has issued a stern warning to farming and fishing communities in Baga, urging them to refrain from any form of collaboration with Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Zulum gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing residents at the palace of the District Head in Baga town.

The governor expressed sympathy over the recent tragic event which occurred in Dumba community but emphasised the importance of abiding by military regulations to ensure the safety of the area.

“I urge the people of Baga and surrounding communities to conduct their farming activities only within areas approved by the military. While we encourage agricultural efforts, it is crucial that our people remain law-abiding and adhere to the rules set forth by both the Nigerian military and Borno State government,” Governor Zulum stated.

He further condemned the actions of individuals colluding with insurgents, calling it “unacceptable” and a direct threat to the region’s stability.

As part of his visit to Baga, Governor Zulum also inspected the 2,000-hectare solar-powered surface irrigation system being used for the cultivation of wheat and cassava in Mile 3.

The governor emphasised that this irrigation project marks a significant milestone in efforts to enhance farming activities and achieve food security, not only in Borno State but across the nation.

Zulum highlighted the transformative potential of the solar irrigation system, “This irrigation scheme will be a game-changer in our efforts to boost agricultural production and ensure food sufficiency. Similar projects have already been launched in Damasak, Ngala, and other parts of the state.”

The governor reiterated that this initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of improving food security and livelihoods across Nigeria.

“By adopting this solar-powered irrigation system, we are reducing the cost of food production to its minimum and making strides towards greater self-sufficiency,” he added.

Governor Zulum also assured that his administration will continue to prioritise investments in wheat and cassava production, sectors in which Borno State has a comparative advantage.

“After the wheat harvest, the entire 2,000 hectares of land will be used for cassava cultivation. With the adoption of solar irrigation, production costs will drop significantly,” he concluded.

Similarly, in a carnival-like reception, Governor Zulum and his entourage were given warm reception in Kukawa town.

While addressing the inhabitants of the town, the governor promised to step up the ongoing reconstruction work in areas of education, healthcare and other infrastructure.

He also addressed troops of 101 Special Forces Battalion where he lauded their gallantry and pledged the state government’s continued support.

LEADERSHIP recalls that armed militia suspected to be Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists launched a brutal attack on farmers and fishermen at Dumba community, near Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

The assault on Dumba left a devastating trail of death and destruction, with initial reports indicating that about 40 farmers lost their lives.

Scores of other Dumba residents who escaped the attack were unaccounted for as efforts were made by the authorities to reunite them with their families.