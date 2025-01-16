The Nigeria Police Force has arraigned an disorderly Ibom Air passenger, Ms Chiamaka Don Ubani on a two-count charges after preventing Flight Q1528 from flying last Wednesday.

The flight with 89 passengers on board, scheduled to take off from Uyo en route Abuja was single-handedly prevented from moving over a baggage issue.

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr Michael Achimugu, disclosed this in a post on X.

Achimugu said the passenger was charged for “intentionally and maliciously preventing the door of the aircraft from closing and causing obstruction of Flight Q1528 from flying, thereby committed offence punishable under Section 436 of the Criminal Code, Cap 39, Volume 2, Laws of Akwa Ibom State.”

Another count charge stated that for “constituting herself into a public nuisance by obstructing flight Q1528 from flying at the scheduled time, an act which caused inconvenience or damage to passengers already boarded and the general public and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 196(1)(f) of the criminal code.”

Achimugu disclosed that the passenger has since been released on bail as a new date has been fixed at the Uyo Magistrate Court for February 4, 2025.

The NCAA, has however, urged all passengers to shun unruly behaviour at the terminals and inside aircraft and urged that complaints can be sent to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected].