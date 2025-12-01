As part of measures towards ensuring the success implementation Durable Solutions, the Yobe State Government and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has recently hosted a three-day joint Government-Civil Society Organization (CSO) dialogue session on the review of the implementation of the State Action Plan (SAP).

The event took place at Potiskum Global Suite, brings together participants from the Durable Solution Secretariat, Technical Focal Points (TFPs), Civil Society Organizations led by the Yobe State Network, Women-led and Youths-led and key partners, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Speaking on behalf of the Durable Solution Secretariat, Hajiya Hauwa Sani spoke on the importance of the dialogue in enhancing the living standard of the IDPs and the Host communities across the state.

She said, “We are delighted that you have taken the time to join us, and we promise that over the course of this session you will gain a deeper understanding of the SAP, a comprehensive strategy designed to address the root causes of displacement and to provide long-term, lasting solutions for our internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the Host communities.

“Through collaborative discussion and shared insights, we aim to translate this vision into concrete actions that restore dignity, promote sustainable reintegration, and build resilient communities across Yobe State.”

She equally described the session as apt, noting that it would “enhance accountability and inclusive governance in addition to providing a platform for the Government of Yobe State and civil-society partners to review progress, showcase achievements, discuss challenges and co-create practical ways to accelerate inclusive implementation.”

The Chairman of the Yobe State Network of Civil Society Organizations, Mohammed Baba Kucici, represented by Usman Mohammed Adamu, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the dialogue.

“This platform marks another significant step toward inclusive governance and collaborative action in addressing one of our state’s most pressing challenges-internal displacement. As civil society, our commitment to the SAP is rooted in the belief that durable solutions must be people-centered, participatory, and inclusive.”

The UNDP Durable Solution Focal Person, Mr Mohammed Liman restated the organization’s readiness to strengthen coordination and capacity of government institutions for effective implementation of the State Action Plan across the state.

He described CSOs as key in monitoring the implementation of the SAP for better results.