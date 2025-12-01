The Yobe State government under the visionary leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni said it remained committed to a major leap in its broadcast media sector, Yobe State Television (YTV) and the Yobe Broadcasting Corporation (YBC).

Advertisement

Towards this, a high-powered three-member delegation from the state, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali, recently visited Glasgow, Scotland, to engage with Clyde Broadcast, one of the United Kingdom’s foremost broadcast equipment manufacturers.

The delegation which included the Commissioner of Information, Hon Abdullahi Bego and the Honourary Special Adviser to the Governor on Policy Delivery Dr. Kole Shettima, was described as a critical step towards transforming the state’s media landscape.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the Commissioner of Information said for years, Yobe State Television (YTV) and the Yobe Broadcasting Corporation (YBC) have grappled with outdated equipment and infrastructural limitations, which have hindered their ability to provide cutting-edge broadcasting services.

Hon. Bego said the visit to Clyde Broadcast was part of a strategic initiative to modernize the institutions and bring them up to international standards.

“This initiative is designed to empower the management and staff of YBC and YTV with modern tools, training, and technologies that will enable them to compete effectively on a global stage.

“Governor Buni is deeply committed to ensuring that our information sector reflects the dynamic growth and aspirations of Yobe State,” the Commissioner stated.

The team’s visit involved detailed consultations on the latest broadcast technologies, including digital transmission systems, studio equipment, and integrated media solutions especially that the Clyde Broadcast executives reportedly showcased innovative solutions that could significantly enhance both radio and television operations in Yobe.

The Commissioner stated that the Buni administration has consistently emphasized the role of a robust information sector in promoting transparency, public awareness, and socio-economic development.

“By reinvigorating state media, the government aims not only to improve service delivery but also to create a platform for young media professionals to develop their skills and contribute to the state’s growth.”

The visit has demonstrated the Yobe State’s commitment to global partnerships and knowledge exchange, ensuring that local media institutions can leverage international best practices.

With this strategic initiative, Yobe State is setting the stage for a new era in media excellence, combining modern technology with skilled personnel to redefine how information is delivered to its citizens.