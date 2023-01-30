The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that as from January 31, 2023, no candidate would be registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) without the provision of a functional email address.

The Board noted that the review of its Advisory on the ongoing UTME registration was to ensure that best practices were followed in the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to the candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that the latest Advisory aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-to-date data of candidates, was also imperative for facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and efficiently.

The Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who stated this in a statement on Monday, said the e-mail address provides more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding for UTME registration.

“In addition, candidates are to ensure that their passwords are kept securely as the Board does not retrieve lost e-mail passwords or change e-mail addresses once registered,” he stated.