Three serving members of the House of Representatives from Katsina State, have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors, comprising the member representing Katsina Central federal constituency, Hon. Salisu Iro Isansi; the member representing Safana/Danmusa/Batsari federal constituency, Hon. Ahmed Dayyabu Safana, and the member representing Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanchi federal constituency, Hon. Hamza Dalhat, announced their defection to PDP and were formally received into the party during a presidential campaign rally by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto State.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of PDP in Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, has also announced the defection of some prominent members of APC in Kurfi LGA of the State to the PDP.

Danmarke officially received Hon. Bishir Lawal and Dahiru Maradi alias Baba Dahe, alongside over 9,390 supporters to the PDP fold on Monday.

He, therefore, assured the people of Kurfi of his intention to provide security, jobs and improved socioeconomic development of Katsina State, urging them to vote for PDP in the forthcoming 2023 elections.