Nigerian billionaire, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money, has broken his silence on the allegation of having a romantic affair with the wife of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

Recall that two social media users and some Instagram blogs had boldly accused E-money of being partly responsible for the death of Junior Pope and who they claimed threatened to expose the love affair between the billionaire and his wife.

E-money, debunking the the allegation in a statement via his Instagram page this weekend, described the allegations as one that shows a complete lack of respect for the memory of the deceased and is deeply hurtful to the grieving family

He further urged the members of the public to assist the authorities with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the social media users who had made the allegation.

E-money expressed commitment to identifying the individuals and ensuring they are held accountable for the allegations.