An early Tuesday morning fire outbreak has razed properties comprising eight (8) shops at Oke Asamu in Oyo East local government area of Oyo State.

General Manager of Oyo State Fire Agency, Akinyemi Akinyinka who confirmed the incident, said the agency also averted the spread of the fire to other 10 shops.

“At early hour on Tuesday 18th February, 2025, Oyo State Fire Services’ Control Room Center received a distressed call through telephoning to shops on fire at the above address.

“The fire personnel led by ACFS Oyedeji promptly deployed to the scene of that incident and arrived at the scene on time,” Akinyinka said.

He stressed that the fire fighters on arrival met some shops well alight but the swift intervention of his men restricted the fire to where it was met while preventing its spread to other nearby shops.

“The fire affected eight (8) shops out of rows of multiple shops. The Agency’s personnel were able to save properties worth billions of naira.

“According to the fire investigation conducted, the eyewitness made us to understand that the fire incident was as a result of high voltage of electricity when power supply was restored”, he said.