Oyo State government has announced plans to connect University College Hospital (UCH) to its Independent Power Plant (IPP) to mitigate ongoing power supply challenges at the federal health institution.

The state government on its official social media handle, acknowledged the hospital’s electricity crisis and emphasised that, despite UCH being a federal institution, it intends to offer a medium-term solution through integration with the state’s power infrastructure.

UCH, one of Nigeria’s foremost medical institutions, has struggled with erratic power supply in recent months, leading to disruptions in critical healthcare services.

Reports from patients and hospital staff indicated that frequent blackouts have affected medical procedures, laboratory operations, and patient care.

The Oyo State Government’s intervention, though temporary, was expected to provide some reliefs to the hospital’s management and patients.

The Independent Power Plant (IPP), which currently supplies energy to key state facilities, will be extended to UCH as part of the medium-term solution.

However, officials have not disclosed a timeline for the implementation.

While the federal government remains responsible for the hospital’s overall management and infrastructure, this move signals a growing trend of state governments stepping in to address local energy deficiencies affecting federal institutions.

Patients and residents have welcomed the announcement, with many calling for swift implementation to prevent further disruptions to medical services.