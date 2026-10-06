The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has heightened surveillance and preparedness measures following the confirmation of an imported case of Ebola disease in Kenya.

The confirmed case, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has been linked to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), raising concerns over possible international spread.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NCDC said there were no confirmed cases of Ebola in Nigeria as of 6 October 2026.

The agency, however, said it was reviewing the risk to Nigeria and strengthening preparedness measures in collaboration with relevant authorities and partners.

It urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and observe preventive measures, particularly given the possibility of travel-related transmission.

The NCDC advised members of the public to practise regular hand hygiene with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub and avoid contact with the blood or body fluids of people who are ill.

It also warned against contact with the bodies of people who have died from unknown illnesses, as well as handling sick or dead wild animals.

The agency further advised Nigerians to avoid eating raw or poorly cooked bushmeat, which could increase exposure to pathogens carried by infected animals.

It urged anyone who develops symptoms suggestive of Ebola or has a potential exposure to seek prompt medical attention at a recognised health facility.

The NCDC said it would continue to monitor developments and work with relevant stakeholders to protect the country from the threat of Ebola disease.