Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission ( EBSIEC) and political stakeholders in the state have disagreed over the electoral body’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible polls ahead of next year’s local government election in the state.

The commission said that it will conduct a credible, transparent, free, and fair election in August 2026, in tandem with the enabling laws.

The commission’s chairman, Chief Patrick Enyi, gave the assurance during a stakeholder engagement meeting held at its headquarters in Abakaliki.

He said that they are working round the clock to ensure that a promising turning point in the affairs of the commission is achieved, adding that the essence of the stakeholder engagement is to unveil the timetable and schedule of activities and also interact with stakeholders on challenges and stimulating circumstances that will make the electoral process hitch-free and seamless.

Chief Enyi noted that Governor Francis Nwifuru has given them the climate and latitude to discharge their duties without fear or favour, assuring that EBSIEC is committed to serving the interest of the state with profound responsibility.

Reacting, Comrade Eze Oko Splendour, Labour Party 2023 governorship candidate in the state said, “Local government election in Ebonyi State will never be free and fair as far as EBSIEC chairman is appointed by the state governor.

“EBSIEC is not independent from the State Government because no EBSIEC Chairman can have the courage to work against the Governor that appointed him or her.

“Just like the saying goes, ‘he who pays the piper dictates the tune.’ The Governor appoints and pays EBSIEC Chairman and his staff, so they can’t be independent. The LGA election is just for formality’s sake. There is nothing like transparency in the conduct of such an election.

“LGA election can only improve if INEC takes over the conduct of the election.”

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the State, Chief Innocent Eze maintained that the forthcoming local government election in the state will be worse than the previous elections as the ruling APC in the state is already working towards making the state a one-party state.

The EBSIEC chairman should stop deceiving party leaders that he is going to conduct a free, fair, and credible election when the APC has refused to allow other political parties to exist in the State. “The ruling is intimidating and muscling the opposition party and making sure that the State becomes a one-party State, so is the EBSIEC Chairman different from them?

“They should do their thing but let them prepare for Nigerians come 2027. They are going to face the angry and hungry youths of Ebonyi State and Nigerians in the forthcoming general election. It’s not going to business as usual.”

Other stakeholders who spoke at the meeting included the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC chairman Prof. Oguguo Egwu, and IPAC chairman Alhaji Nabir Nwaze. Nwaze commended the present leadership of EBSIEC for including all political parties and urged them to step down the event to the grassroots.

The tenure of the administration of the 13 local government chairmen and counsellors is expected to expire 31st August 2026.