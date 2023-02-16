The peace committee on Oso/Amasiri crisis set up by the Ebonyi State government yesterday directed the two warring communities of Oso Edda in Afikpo South local government area and Amasiri community in Afikpo North LGA to immediately release anyone held hostage by the both communities.

The directive was contained in a communique signed by the committee chairman and the traditional ruler of Amasiri autonomous community, Ezeogo Bassey Idam Onya and the co-chairman, Dr. Mike Okoro and made available to LEADERSHIP.

The committee also directed that further mounting of road blocks, searching of vehicles and other criminal activities by both communities should be reported to law enforcement agencies for decisive action.

The committee warned against fake news and warned perpetrators to desist from igniting fear, panic and hatred amongst the both communities adding that anyone caught raising false alarm would be made to face the full weight of the law.

According to the communique, the peace committee will as a matter of urgency meet with the victims of the crisis from both sides to hear from them and make necessary profiling.

He said, “To this effect, the committee through this medium invites the victims of the crisis as well as ten representatives from Ndi Uduma, Ndi Obasi and Okporojo in Afikpo South local government area and Akanto Ndukwe; Amainyime Ihie; Ihie Enyi Ohaechara in Afikpo North local government area for an interaction.

It would be recalled that the state governor, David Umahi on Monday, as part of measures to deepen the peace processes between the two communities set up the peace committee to look into the disturbances that took place last week between the two neighbouring communities.

The committee noted that after its meeting on Monday, 13th February 2023 held at Afikpo North local government headquarters appreciated the state Umahi for his timely and quick intervention in the crisis and expressed satisfaction that normalcy has been restored.c