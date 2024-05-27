The Electoral College Nigeria (ECN) has appointed new members into its Board of Directors.

A statement from the ECN said the new board members are Umar Bunu, Anita Rajis, Crimson Ikpade and Ali Kabir, who will be joining the existing board members in provision of advisory and oversight in the college’s operations

Umar Ibrahim Bunu is a professional with a desire for excellence, poised to contribute exceptional energy, vision, leadership and unwavering integrity.

With over a decade of work experience in Construction management, Project Management, Project development, Public relations, Investment Promotion and Fundraising across private and public sectors; his biggest strengths are integrity, reliability, diligence and team work.

He currently serves as the Deputy Director, North-East, for the Electoral College, in a bid to contribute his quota to the growth and development of governance in Nigeria.

Anita Rajis hails from the southern region of Nigeria. Her educational background includes B.Sc in Fine and Applied Arts majoring in Computer Graphics, Master’s in Business Administration and diploma from US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR). Her professional journey includes roles such as Executive Assistant to the Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore, Special Adviser on Political Matters to the former Minister of Aviation and Transport, and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland. Additionally, she served as a secretary in the PDP 2021 National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC) under the sub-committee for protocol. She further served in the PDP Women’s Presidential Campaign for Atiku in 2022. Moreover, she is the Founder of the Anita Rajis Foundation and CEO at Oilix Energy Limited. Anita is known for her strategic thinking and ability to drive results, making her a highly respected leader in the field.

Crimson Ikpade, born October 14, is a graduate and philanthropist. She is an Executive State Officer of IAWPA, and President of Rotary Club of Effurun City Centre. She is also an Insurance and Risk Manager and an Associate Member of the Institute of Supervision and Leadership.

She currently serves as the Deputy Director, South-East, for the Electoral College Nigeria.

Dr Kabir Ali is a dynamic, results-oriented professional with extensive experience managing multi-million-dollar budgets. With a proven track record in strategic planning, fundraising, and investor relations, Kabir excels in driving operational excellence, efficiency, and maximizing ROI. His expertise lies in leading high-performance teams to achieve organizational goals, implementing innovative strategies to increase market share, optimizing customer engagement, and enhancing satisfaction.

Having travelled to over 100 countries, Kabir values human capabilities and emphasizes teamwork and synergy. Currently serving as Vice President of the Angel Investors Business Forum in Dubai, Kabir has linked with local fund managers in the UAE for prospective investments in Africa. He is skilled in establishing effective organizational structures, fostering innovation, and maintaining strong regulatory compliance.

With vast experience in various leadership roles, including Country Manager UAE for Styro Homes and Vice President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Kabir has demonstrated his ability to drive growth and operational excellence. He holds a B.Sc in Business Administration from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, a Master’s in Management Information Systems, and a Doctorate in Big Data Analytics from the Emirates College for Management and Information Technology, Dubai, UAE, complementing his proficiency in diverse skills such as raising capital, strategic planning, and project oversight. He is the founder of Qualitrend Group of Companies.

He currently serves as the Deputy Director North-West for the Electoral College Nigeria, actively contributing to nation-building.

The ECN board of trustees consists of distinguished Nigerians from diverse fields and backgrounds, appointed for their patriotism, dedicated to promoting political literacy through interventions and initiatives in politics and governance within the country. Board has notable individuals of Nella Andem-Ewa (SAN), Kunle Lawal (who also acts as the Executive Director of the College), Ahmed Salihijo, Olufunke Rekiya Hassan, Kazeem Sanusi and others.