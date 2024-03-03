The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) has distributed free technologically-advanced cooking stoves to rural women in Kurudu village, Karu district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director General/CEO of the commission, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, led a sensitisation campaign on using improved woodstove in rural areas for clean energy yesterday in Kurudu village in the pilot scheme aimed at helping rural dwellers across the country to promote clean energy and to fight climate change.

During the campaign, the ECN boss stressed that the commission embarked on this project for clean and renewable energy for domestic woodstoves because of its safety, economy and efficiency.

He added that traditional biomass stoves the rural women were using before to cook are very harmful because they are contributing to global warming, which is why the ECN has developed a better solution and more technologically- advanced cook stove that will reduce the carbon emission.

The ECN boss, who reiterated that Nigeria needs $4 billion yearly to attain its clean energy goals up to 2050, said the cooking stove consumes just one percent of firewood the women were using before.