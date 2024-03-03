By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Some concerned stakeholders under the aegis of Traveling Agency Watch (TAW) have called on relevant government authorities and the Polish embassy in Nigeria check the activities of fraudsters arranging fake visa appointments on behalf of the embassy.

The group said the fake visa appointment racketeers had defrauded unsuspecting Nigerians of huge sums of money under the pretense of getting visa appointments for them.

Coordinator of the group, Osagie Idemudia, in a statement, said they had been inundated with complaints from applicants seeking Polish visa at the embassy of difficulties in securing appointments occasioned by the activities of the racketeers who demand as high as 3,000 Polish zloty, an amount estimated at roughly $900 for an appointment.

A victim, Ayodeji Daniel, who narrated his ordeal while trying to secure an appointment, alleged the involvement of some individuals taking advantage of Nigerians seeking to travel abroad.

He said; “Together, they orchestrate a plan to manipulate the system, exploiting the vulnerabilities in the visa application process. The masterminds include a former employee of the Polish embassy in Nigeria claiming to have the authority to secure appointment dates. In reality, they operate as fraudulent entities, preying on unsuspecting applicants.

“The sinister plot unfolds as each individual plays a distinct role in executing their nefarious plans. The intricate network they have woven over the years has led countless genuine candidates to fall victim to their scams, resulting in significant financial losses.

“It is disheartening to witness frustrated candidates, genuinely seeking visas, falling prey to the clutches of these scammers and criminals. The persistence of such fraudulent activities reflects a systemic issue that demands urgent attention.”