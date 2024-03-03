Chairman, chief executive officer of Duncan Group Of Companies, owner of Duncan Fertilizer Company, Dr. Godfrey Bawa Shitgurum, has urged the Plateau State government to design a policy framework that would create and provide conducive environment to encourage and bring especially, indigenous industrialists to invest in the state.

Dr Shitgurum stated this in a chat with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Jos.

He said indigenous entrepreneurs are willing to invest once the state government provides the enabling environment, stressing that policies should be very friendly for business, with greater government partnership and collaboration, as well as the improvement of security coverage in the state.

“Many citizens of Plateau State are willing to come home and invest. All they need is the involvement and assurances of the government to carry them along,” Dr Shitgurum said, adding that frequent liaison between Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the entrepreneurs would go a long way in encouraging people to come home and invest.