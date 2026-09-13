Ecobank Nigeria has partnered with AD Consulting to bring together leading Nigerian artists and architects in an initiative aimed at preserving African culture, heritage and intellectual capital.

The partnership will see Nigeria’s leading voices in art and architecture converge in Lagos for The Convergence: The Iconic Architect & the Icons of Art. The initiative comes amid growing recognition of the need to preserve Nigeria’s cultural heritage and ensure that art and architecture continue to serve as vehicles for passing cultural identity and values to future generations.

Speaking on the concept behind The Convergence, Olajumoke Adenowo, Founder, AD Consulting, said: “Architecture and art are two of the most enduring expressions of who we are as a people. They tell our stories, preserve our heritage and give form to the values we want to pass on to future generations. The Convergence brings these two powerful voices together to celebrate Nigeria’s extraordinary creative heritage while creating a space for new conversations about identity, beauty, ownership and legacy.

“This is not simply an exhibition. It is an intentional meeting of architecture, art and people who understand that some of the most valuable things we can leave behind are not merely possessions, but ideas, culture and a sense of who we are. Through NeoHeritage, The Convergence creates a contemporary expression of our heritage while looking confidently towards the future.”

Also speaking, Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Austen Osokpor, said the partnership represents an opportunity to support African creative excellence while creating a platform where culture, creativity, private wealth and enterprise intersect.

According to Osokpor, “Africa’s wealth is not defined by financial capital alone. Our culture, creativity, intellectual capital and heritage are equally important assets that must be preserved, celebrated and passed on to future generations. The Convergence gives us an opportunity to support this broader definition of African wealth by bringing together exceptional artists, architects, collectors and cultural patrons in one powerful experience.”

“For Ecobank, this is more than an event. It is about creating meaningful platforms that connect people, ideas and opportunities, while reinforcing our commitment to African excellence. We are delighted to partner with AD Consulting and Olajumoke Adenowo on an initiative that places Nigerian creativity firmly within the wider African and global cultural conversation.”