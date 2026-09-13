The United States government has said the removal of the 12-year Condition of Entry (CoE) imposed on vessels arriving from Nigeria will reduce shipping costs, improve vessel turnaround times and strengthen trade between both countries.

The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Frank W. Garcia Jr., disclosed this in a letter dated August 26, 2026, addressed to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, congratulating Nigeria on the lifting of the long-standing maritime security restriction.

The development followed the United States Coast Guard’s decision announced in August to lift the security restriction on Nigerian-flagged vessels calling at American ports.

Garcia said the removal of the restriction was evidence of Nigeria’s sustained efforts to strengthen port security and comply with anti-terrorism requirements.

He noted that the development would have direct economic benefits for shipping operators engaged in Nigeria-U.S. trade.

According to him, the removal of the restriction “will reduce security-related requirements and associated costs for vessels operating between our two countries.”

He added that it would improve vessel turnaround times and schedule reliability, potentially making Nigeria-U.S. maritime trade more efficient.

Garcia said, “Please allow me to join you in welcoming the U.S. Coast Guard’s decision to lift the 12-year security restriction on Nigerian-flagged vessels calling at American ports.

“This achievement reflects Nigeria’s sustained strengthening of port security and anti-terrorism compliance.

“We are pleased that this milestone will reduce security-related requirements and associated costs for vessels operating between our two countries. It will also improve turnaround times and schedule reliability.

“The United States values its maritime and economic partnerships with Nigeria and looks forward to continued collaboration promoting secure, efficient, and mutually beneficial trade between our nations.”

The U.S. official also commended the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for its years-long collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard in addressing maritime security concerns.

“We appreciate the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency’s years-long collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard and its continued commitment to addressing the current high threat environment.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on this significant accomplishment,” he stated.

Reacting to the development, Oyetola attributed the lifting of the restriction to the leadership and strategic support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly the administration’s prioritisation of the marine and blue economy as a pillar of economic transformation.

The minister described the removal of the CoE as a major milestone for Nigeria’s maritime sector and an affirmation of the country’s progress in maritime security and international compliance.

Oyetola said the development would position Nigerian ports to compete more effectively for international shipping business, while shipping lines operating between Nigeria and the United States would benefit from lower security-related costs, fewer procedural requirements, faster turnaround times and improved schedule reliability.

The minister also stressed the importance of sustained engagement with international maritime partners, noting that NIMASA played a central role in Nigeria’s long-running collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard.

“With the Condition of Entry now removed, Nigerian ports are better positioned to compete for international shipping business, while shipping lines operating between Nigeria and the United States stand to benefit from lower security-related costs, fewer procedural burdens, improved turnaround times and greater schedule reliability,” Oyetola added.