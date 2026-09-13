The southeast zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and gubernatorial candidates has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing ground for the general election for people to elect their preferred candidates.

This is even as the party expressed concerns over what they described as the high debt burden and the total neglect of rural areas, and pensioners in Abia State and abysmal non performance of the Ebonyi state government.

They made the demands in a communiqué signed by the party’s southeast working committee, the National Vice Chairman, Chief Ray Nnaji and the Secretary, Hon Mike Ahumibe, alongside three gubernatorial candidates drawn from Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu states.

The meeting was to deliberate on the state of the party in the zone and political atmosphere of the south east vis-a-vis security, electoral chances at the polls, party readiness, INEC neutrality, and other issues.

Meanwhile, the committee has declared that the PDP is the party to best in the 2027 general elections as it is poised to clinch all the seats and encouraged all the members to be steadfast and hopeful and prayed God to help them win all the positions in flying colours.

According to the party, the Enugu bye-election was characterised with massive thuggery and violence, saying the Saturday, June 20th, 2026 exercise could best be described “as a day of guns and knives clearly orchestrated by the incumbent government of Enugu State”.

Further, the southeast PDP expressed concerns over the threats and visible attacks on opposition party members in Ebonyi and Enugu states, saying it was most unfortunate that they were subjected to the continuous threat of primitive language of “attack, consume, destroy” by Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“Most unfortunate is the continuous use of primitive language of attack, consume, destroy the opposition, which has been credited to the Ebonyi State governor in this 21st Century and more specifically 2026 eve of general elections is unimaginable of an individual who took an oath of office to protect the people of Ebonyi State”, the communique read.

The party described the just conducted bye-election in Enugu State, where massive thuggery and violence was the order of the day.

On the chances of winning elections in the zone, the PDP southeast working committee maintained that it remains an organic party with a huge representation in almost every family in the zone, saying the abysmal performance of the Governors of Enugu and Ebonyi states, had made them “un-electable”.

The party said ” Peoples Democratic Party is still an organic party with a huge representation in almost every family in the South East Zone.

“That the abysmal Non performance of the government of Ebonyi State and the elitist approach to governance with unprecedented high double taxation to the masses and down trodden of Enugu State, has made the two governors un-electable in a level playing ground voting on election day.

“Moreso, the high debt burden of Abia State and the total neglect of rural areas, pensioners and the civil servants with the lowest minimum wage in the South East, in place of media optics, makes Abia State a surprise, waiting to happen at the polls”, the PDP said.

Further, the PDP committee appealed to the office of the National Security Adviser, Director of Department of State Services, all security agencies and the Inspector General of Police to take special interest on the activities of security agencies in the southeast including the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police for not being proactive in the face of threats to opposition parties.

The party said “show a special interest on the activities of our security agencies in the south east and conduct a check on the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, who despite several petitions by the opposition parties has chosen not to be proactive and acts in a manner that leaves much to be desired of a professional”.

Meanwhile, the committee appraised the national working of the party and congratulated them for the successful conduct of completely litigation free screening and conduct of primaries which produced candidates with integrity, proven records of experience and achievement in their respective fields of endeavor.

Further, they commended the PDP national leader, Chief Nyesom Wike for what they described as “his dynamic leadership, which has uplifted the image and ranking of the party as the only organized opposition party with a clear direction and harmony which is unprecedented”.

After an appraisal of the PDP current National working committee, the zone congratulated the National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed; the Secretary, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu; and the entire NWC on the successful “organization of a completely litigation free screening and conduct of primaries which produced candidates with integrity, proven records of experience and achievement in their respective fields of endeavor”.