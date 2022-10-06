Managing director, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal has lauded the bank’s customers over their continued patronage and dedication to the brand, assuring that the bank will continue to meet and surpass their expectations with product offerings and excellent service delivery.

In his message to the customers as part of this year’s anniversary of Customer Service Week, Lawal observed that their loyalty to the bank over the years have made the Pan African bank one of the most preferred financial institutions in the country.

According to him, “for us as a bank, we are inspired by your confidence and support to us in numerous ways. We are proud to celebrate your trust in our products and services and use and reliance on them across our touch points. Indeed, your word-of-mouth recommendations of them make us delighted to serve you better.”

He pointed out that the choice of this year’s theme: ‘Celebrate Service’ particularly resonates with Ecobank’s philosophy that service is a game changer, stressing that, “it is the reason we are constantly investing in our technology and equipping our staff with the requisite skills and resources to provide you with the relevant solutions you need and cutting-edge banking experience.”