As Russia’s war in Ukraine intensifies, a delegation of senior leaders from across Ukrainian civil society is set to visit Nigeria for economic opportunities.

The visit is expected to involve series of high-level meetings with policymakers, senior government officials, representatives from the business community and the civil society.

A statement issued in Abuja by the president of Club of Doctors of Ukrainian Lviv University of Business and Law and coordinator of Nigeria-Ukraine Business Forum in Nigeria, Dr Cliff Ogbede, stated that the delegation proposes to discuss the realities of the current situation in Ukraine, its impact on Nigeria and to explore opportunities for closer association between the two countries.According to Ogbede, the Ukrainian delegates are all supporters of the Kyiv declaration , Ukrainian civil society’s joint call to the international community to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia which has been signed by over 100 civil society leaders and endorsed by international figures including former heads of state and international leaders.

The delegates are specialists in history and politics, economics, human rights, security and disinformation.

Dr Ogbede noted that their expertise will allow the delegation to engage on a wide range of issues of mutual interest to Nigeria and Ukraine and to explain how the situation on the ground is affecting both the whole population and countries all over the world.