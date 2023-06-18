Sunday, June 18, 2023
ECOWAS Charges Staff On Procurement Code, Best Practices

by Richard Ndoma
3 hours ago
in News
ECOWAS
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has charged its staff not to relent  in adhering strictly to procedures that are in line with international best practices with regard to  rules, regulations and procurement code for effective service delivery.

ECOWAS commissioner for internal services, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, gave the charge while speaking at the  annual  capacity building workshop  organised by the commission for its  staff which started at the weekend.

Darma who spoke on  company  of director of administration and general services, Mr. Seydou Bangoura, the director of strategic planning and other officers stated that with application of skills acquired at the training workshop, much can be achieved by the commission.

In a virtual zoom monitored by LEADERSHIP, he  stated that the  skills acquired by staff at the training workshop  would help to boost staff performance by improving efficiency of procurement processes within all Institutions and agencies, calling for strict adherence to procedures, rules  and regulations so as to move the organisation forward.

In his remarks, director of administration and  general services, Mr. Bangoura, while  highlighting importance of the capacity building workshop, urged participants to apply  the  knowledge gained  at the capacity training workshop so that they can lift  the commission to higher pedestal.

