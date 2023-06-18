ECOWAS Charges Staff On Procurement Code, Best Practices

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has charged its staff not to relent in adhering strictly to procedures that are in line with international best practices with regard to rules, regulations and procurement code for effective service delivery.

ECOWAS commissioner for internal services, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, gave the charge while speaking at the annual capacity building workshop organised by the commission for its staff which started at the weekend.

Darma who spoke on company of director of administration and general services, Mr. Seydou Bangoura, the director of strategic planning and other officers stated that with application of skills acquired at the training workshop, much can be achieved by the commission.

In a virtual zoom monitored by LEADERSHIP, he stated that the skills acquired by staff at the training workshop would help to boost staff performance by improving efficiency of procurement processes within all Institutions and agencies, calling for strict adherence to procedures, rules and regulations so as to move the organisation forward.

In his remarks, director of administration and general services, Mr. Bangoura, while highlighting importance of the capacity building workshop, urged participants to apply the knowledge gained at the capacity training workshop so that they can lift the commission to higher pedestal.