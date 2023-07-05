Pregnant Woman Dies As Doctors Embark On Warning Strike In Nasarawa

A pregnant woman has lost her life following the disruption of services as a result of a 5-day strike embarked by resident doctors at the state government-owned Dalhatu Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

The woman was booked by the hospital for a cesarean session but died while waiting for doctors to attend to her.

The resident doctors commenced the warning strike on Wednesday to pressurise the state government to address issues concerning the welfare of their members.

The strike came after 21 days ultimatum by the Nigerian Medical Association to the state government to address the contending issues or face the consequences of health sector shutdown.

The state chairman of the body, Dr. Peter Attah had listed the contending issues to include non-implementation of promotions for Doctors and Annual Salary increment for over nine years, non-implementation of N30,000 minimum wage and consequential adjustments.