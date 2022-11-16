Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has resolved to put political gladiators on their toes as the media has a greater stake in promoting the cause of democracy and good governance since its survival, growth, and development are intrinsically linked to its sustenance.

The editors, therefore, said it has a huge responsibility to wield its gauntlet to put political actors on their toes.

In the face of growing divisive tendencies by state and non-state actors, the umbrella body of all the editors in Nigeria also advised the media to rise to arrest this drift in order to prevent the nation from being torn to shreds.

These were contained in a communique of the 18th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), with a theme: “Political Landscape, Credible Elections And The Role of Editors,” organised by the editors and held in Owerri, Imo State, between November 9 and 13, 2022 and signed by NGE president, Mustapha Isah and the general secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren.

A total of 320 editors representing print, broadcast, and online media across the country attended the conference.

Noting that the media has a responsibility to ensure that political actors abide by issue-based campaigns, the editors said there is an urgent need for the media to play down reports that tend to exacerbate divisive tendencies as part of the process of promoting integration of the different peoples of Nigeria.

‘’The media should unequivocally set the agenda of discourse to prevent mischief makers from holding sway. Journalists must ensure that those who seek to lead the people at different levels are properly grilled in order to present the people with informed choices.

‘’The media, more than any other institutions in the country, is equipped to check the drift towards insanity. It has a responsibility to wield its gauntlet to put political actors on their toes and ensure that political actors abide by issue-based campaigns’’, the communique stated.

The editors added that because the media has always been at the heart of the struggle for sustainable democracy, it must ensure it raises the level of political discourse, and guide the people to make informed choices as the 2023 General Election draws near.

On the security situation in the country, the conference said that security agencies need to see the media as partners and not adversities in the anti-terror war; appreciate the work of journalists; and eschew intimidation, harassment, and other acts that impede the work of the media.