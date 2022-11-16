Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has reassured the people of the state that his administration will complete all projects it awarded before the end of his tenure on May 29, 2023.

He however said should any be left without being inaugurated, he was confident that his successor will, in the spirit of continuity, complete them for inauguration.

Wike spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the twin buildings housing the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences and the Faculty of Clinical Sciences of the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt.

The governor said: “I will not leave any project unfinished. I will make sure all the projects we have started are finished. If they are not finished, maybe at 90 or 95% completion, when my successor, Siminalaye Fubara and Prof. Ngozi Ordu, come, they should use them for their first one hundred days in office projects and commission them.

“This is because, they are part of what we are doing. When I say my successor, you know they will win. You know they will win because our report card is there to show what we have done. We are in the period of operation show your report card.”

He declared the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital as the best of such medical facilities in Nigeria, given the huge investment his administration has made that is strengthening the capacity of the specialist hospital in the training of medical personnel, research and medical innovations.

Wike said: “Go to the University Teaching Hospital, you have the best of equipment you can talk about. I don’t see any teaching hospital in this country today that can compare with what we have at Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.”