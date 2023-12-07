Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Augustine Ojiezele, has visited Senator Adams Oshiomhole at the National Assembly ahead of the 2024 election in Edo State.

The chief press secretary to Ojiezele, Hamza Auta Mohammed, in a statement expressed sincere appreciation for the invaluable audience granted by the distinguished Senator Adams Oshiomole to Ojiezele, a prominent governorship aspirant, at the National Assembly.

He said: “Oshiomhole truly exemplifies the essence of democratic principles, collaboration, and open dialogue within our political landscape. Such opportunities allow for the exchange of ideas, perspectives, and the exploration of mutually beneficial alliances for the betterment of the electorate and the overall development of our great nation.

“In this regard, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Senator Adams Oshiomhole for his willingness to engage with Dr. Augustine Ojiezele, recognising the importance of an inclusive political system that encourages the active participation of aspiring leaders.

“Dr. Augustine Ojiezele, a highly accomplished individual in their own right, has consistently demonstrated a firm commitment to the welfare of the people within the constituency, through various impactful initiatives and contributions. Their unwavering dedication, vision, and passion for progressive change have garnered immense support from constituents across the region. By granting Dr. Ojiezele an audience, Senator Oshiomole has shown a commendable willingness to listen to the aspirations and concerns of the people.

“We firmly believe that the exchange between Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Dr. Augustine Ojiezele not only highlights their shared commitment to public service but also showcases the spirit of collaboration that is essential for the sustainable growth and development of our democracy.

“We are optimistic that such interactions will lay the foundation for future collaborations, united in the pursuit of good governance, socioeconomic progress, and overall excellence for our dear nation.

“As witnesses to this landmark occasion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Senator Adams Oshiomole for his generosity in providing a platform for aspiring leaders like Dr. Augustine Ojiezele. Such initiatives foster a climate of political openness, inspire public confidence, and underscore the importance of a responsive and inclusive leadership ethos.”

“We also express our appreciation to Dr. Augustine Ojiezele for taking the proactive step of engaging with Senator Oshiomole, showcasing their commitment to bridging political divides and building productive relationships and we remain hopeful and excited about the positive impact that this interaction will have on the political landscape of our nation.”