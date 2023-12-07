International Press Centre (IPC) Lagos has launched the groundbreaking iVerify project to strengthen the fight against rising information disorder caused by the proliferation of disinformation, misinformation, and hate speech in the electoral and democratic processes.

The iVerify initiative was supported by the UNDP and the Spanish Government.

Speaking during the public launch of the iVerify project and the unveiling of the iVerify fact-checking platform in Abuja yesterday, the executive director, IPC, Lanre Arogundade, said the project aims to strengthen efforts against information disorder, particularly in the context of electoral and democratic processes.

Arogundade said, “The core objective is to establish a technology-driven platform, provide capacity building for journalists in fact-checking electoral information, promote media literacy, and engage in public enlightenment to combat information disorder. Collaboration is key to advocating for a credible environment in information dissemination.”

He said the IPI has already begun optimising the platform, emphasising the use of a tech-savvy fact-checking tool with a human element.

He said fact-checkers are overseen by senior journalists to ensure adherence to professional standards.

Arogundade said there are plans to recruit full-time fact checkers, and freelance journalists, and training of 1,000 fact checkers across 36 states before the 2027 elections.

He said prior to the launching, the organisation held a capacity-building workshop training 80 journalists in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states before the gubernatorial election.

Arogundade stressed the importance of unbiased reporting, urging journalists to halt reportage of opinionated news.

He also called upon political parties and handlers of government platforms to take responsibility, stating, “Those found guilty should be held accountable, fostering a holistic approach to fight this menace.”

Speaking on the dangers of hate speech, chairman INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu represented by INEC acting director, Voter Education and Publicity, Mary Nkem, called on Nigerians to halt the spread of fake news as it can incite violence.