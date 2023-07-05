Edo 2024 Guber: LP Has Not Endorsed Any Candidate – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure Esq. has said that LP has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the Edo 2024 gubernatorial elections.

Abure also said the crisis rocking the Edo state chapter has been resolved and that the party’s door is open for everyone who has interest in joining the party.

He made the statement in Benin City Edo State, after his two days thank you visit to Edo State.

“I want to thank you for the support, you gave to Labour Party candidates during the 2023 general elections. I want to say that our work was made easy by your support. I want to say that the press adequately reported us, inspite of the fact that we don’t have money to share, but out of your zeal to see a new Nigeria.

“I came to thank everybody in Edo State for their support during the election, I started my visit from my Ward 3, Esan North East, where I met with all the leaders of the party. I want to thank them, because in my Ward, I won all the elections, both the Presidential and House of Assembly Elections, though it was marred with irregularities, I won all.