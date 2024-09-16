Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is pleased with the commitment of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to guarantee a free, fair and credible election in the state.

Obaseki stated this while addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting of the party caucus, Monday night, at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State’s capital.

Expressing confidence that the party will come out victorious in Saturday, September 21 governorship election, the governor expressed the readiness of the PDP for the poll, charging party leaders and members to continue mobilising support for the party across the State.

He said, “As a caucus, we are pleased with the current utterances from the security agencies in Nigeria. We want to particularly appreciate the statement issued by the Inspector General of Police, making a commitment to support the peace process, ensuring that there is a level-playing field for all the players, and we endorse his efforts to draft a lot more men to Edo to support the elections on Saturday.

“We are also pleased with INEC so far and have every reason to trust the authorities of INEC and what they are committed to doing. So, our leaders are going to various local governments to continue mobilising for citizens to come out and support our candidate who clearly stands shoulder high above other candidates in the governorship race.

“We want to say that we are ready for this election. From this meeting of the caucus of the party, we have made sure that we have covered all grounds and the leaders of our party have all assured me that they are heading back home now to cross the ‘Ts’ and dots the ‘Is’ on Saturday.”

Obaseki added, “We are hoping that when the Courts resume tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, all our people who have been detained in Abuja all these weeks will be released. If they are granted bail, allowed to come back home to their families and participate in the democratic process, we would consider signing the Peace Accord.”

On INEC’s plans to postpone the governorship election in Edo State, the governor noted that “the Chairman of INEC has promised that the election will be held on Saturday 21st of September 2024, so we have no reasons to doubt his words.”

On his part, the Chairman of the PDP in Edo State, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi said, “After some hours of deliberations, the State caucus of the party reviewed and endorsed all the programmes put together by the party thus far.

“It was a deliberate and exhaustive conversation. A few areas not covered have been taken note of. We wish to State that the PDP in Edo State is ready for the election and believes very strongly that the programmes we have put together will lead us to victory.”

He added, “Edo people should not be afraid to come out on September 21st to cast their votes. We believe that we are one and nobody will come to hurt anybody. We are brothers and sisters in the polling units and together we will make the right choice and Edo will be better for it. We are confident that the Edo people will vote for PDP and Asue Ighodalo.”