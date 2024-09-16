The senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Abuja, Dr Paul Enenche, and his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, on Monday, visited Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to support the victims of the recent flood disaster in the State.

Taking to his verified Facebook page, Pastor Enenche, who is the founder of Dunamis Church, described the trip to Maiduguri as “a goodwill and solidarity visit to the good people of the land following the flood incidence of the last 6 days.”

They were received at the Maiduguri International Airport by the Borno State deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafur. The couple and their entourage, thereafter, visited Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House before proceeding to a local Dunamis Church in Maiduguri to address the congregation.

The Dunamis delegation made their third stop-over at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, where some of the victims of the flood disaster were kept in Maiduguri. Pastor Enenche and wife, who are medical doctors by training, personally attended to some of the IDPs in the camp.

“Today, we bring not just supplies but compassion, solidarity and the Word of Life and we pray for restoration and also help from above to avert reoccurrence of such in Jesus’ name,” Pastor Enenche wrote in another post on his verified Facebook page to underscore the essence of the visit to the Maiduguri flood victims.

See More Photos Below: