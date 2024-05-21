The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said his administration’s performance over the last seven and a half years will guarantee the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in the September 21 governorship election.

He stated this during the inauguration of over 200 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Committee for Oredo local government area (LGA) the state election.

The governor, while inaugurating the campaign committee at the party’s secretariat along Airport Road in Benin City, said his government plays politics of evidence and achievement, not lies or propaganda.

He described Oredo as the barometer of politics in the State, noting that the party was presenting the best and most qualified candidate with the know-how to sustain the State’s growth trajectory.

He said, “We are changing the politics in Oredo to ensure the voters’ turnout is high as against the low turnout recorded before. Our pensioners will not vote for people that will eat their money.

“Our campaign is based on what we have done and achieved in the last seven and half years. We have done well in terms of infrastructure, schools, health, sports, and other areas.\

“We have the best candidate in this election and will support him as he is not new. He knows what to do to continue from where we will stop. We all must participate in this election as it’s for the future of our youths.”

Obaseki continued: “The Committee that we are inaugurating today is to manage the election, and we must focus on the units. In the last election, INEC created new units and people can’t find their new units. We should help people find their new units.

“Help and make sure all those young people that don’t have PVCs register and get their own. This election is for the youth and our future. It’s to show the young people and assure them that hope is not lost as we have brought the right candidates in this election to support what we have done and to ensure it continues.

“We have a 30-year development plan that will guide Edo State and Asue Ighodalo knows what to do. He is an experienced manager of men and materials. He will not go through what I went through.”

The governor added, “I have laid the foundation and he will build on it. I worked to build the foundation and system and we have achieved that today. I will not leave you but will give you all the support you need to succeed in your assignment.

“I am here to launch the campaign team and support you. We will give you all the list of roads we have done and our achievements. We know we will win but are concerned about the landslide victory in this election. I formally inaugurate the Oredo Campaign Committee for the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for the 21st of September, 2024.”

The Director General (DG) of Oredo Federal Constituency, Raymond Enogieru said politics is all about results, noting that “this is not a time to experiment.”

A party leader in the Council area, Edose Ebonwonyi said Oredo is special in the political landscape of the State, adding, “We will not make excuses but deliver our candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.”