Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated with the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Epe Division and member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Chief Shakiru Akanni Seriki-Bamu, on his 85th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu described Chief Seriki-Bamu, who clocks 85 on Monday, May 20, as a principled politician and a trusted progressive, who is passionate about good governance and welfare of the people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Chief Seriki-Bamu deserves to be celebrated because of his immense contributions to the growth and development of governance and politics in Lagos State.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and people of Lagos State, as well as members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Council (APC), I congratulate Chief Shakiru Akanni Seriki-Bamu on his 85th birthday.

“Baba Seriki-Bamu is one of the trusted progressive politicians in Lagos State, especially in the Epe division of the State, where he has been a voice to be reckoned with politically for over four decades.

“Since he joined partisan politics in 1979, Chief Seriki-Bamu has remained one of the most respected leaders and leading voices in politics in the Epe Division of Lagos. As a political warrior, he has led our party to victory on many occasions in Epe.

“As Chief Shakiru Akanni Seriki-Bamu, celebrates his 85th birthday today, I pray that God will increase his wisdom and grant him good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, his community, our party, Lagos State, and Nigeria.”