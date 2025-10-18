The Edo State chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Rt. Hon. Sunny Ekpetika Ekpeson, has directed all 18 local government chairmen across the State to mandate their officials to wear customised caps bearing President Bola Tinubu’s insignia during official meetings at council secretariats.

The directive, according to Ekpeson, applied to supervisory councillors, senior special assistants (SSAs), and special assistants (SAs). He said the move was part of efforts to visibly demonstrate grassroots solidarity with President Tinubu’s administration and political vision in Edo State.

Speaking on the rationale behind the order at the weekend in a statement issued through his media aide, Agbukor Lucky Apeakhuye, the ALGON chairman stated that the initiative stemmed from the message of political alignment recently reinforced by the State governor, Senator Monday Okpehbolo.

He emphasised that the display of political symbols at the local government level was a strategic step in solidifying support for the president ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The pledged 3.5 million votes for President Tinubu from Edo State must not remain a mere aspiration.

“We must begin to build that momentum from the grassroots now, and this includes symbolic acts that reflect our political commitment,” he stated.

He urged local government leaders to treat the directive with seriousness, adding that a unified visual representation of support would foster stronger political cohesion throughout the state.