The Clerk of the Edo State House of Assembly, Audu Omogbai, has been accused of falsifying his age to remain in service.

This was contained in a petition signed by some staff of the Assembly and addressed to Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission.

In the petition, concerns were raised regarding the Clerk’s tenure and conduct.

The petitioners said the Clerk’s initial appointment dated back to 1993 and had exceeded the mandatory 30 years of service.

They alleged that the Clerk has surpassed the mandatory retirement age of 60 and accused him of obstructing investigation.

“The Clerk has allegedly withheld official file records, hindering investigations into these matters.

“We humbly request your intervention to investigate these allegations and take appropriate actions to maintain integrity and adherence to regulations within the Edo State House of Assembly.”

Checks showed that Omogbai has been invited for questioning.

In a letter by the chairman of the Commission, Sir Ezehi Igbas, Omogbai was asked to appear before a three-man Ad-hoc Committee for an interview session.