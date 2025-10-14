The Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, on Tuesday, met with chairmen and secretaries of registered political parties at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting, which marked her first official engagement with political parties since assuming office in an acting capacity, was part of INEC’s series of consultative sessions with stakeholders ahead of the November 2025 Anambra governorship election.

According to the Commission, the interactive session was designed to provide an avenue for robust discussions with political parties on critical issues relating to the conduct of the upcoming election.

INEC noted that the engagement would enable both the Commission and party leaders to “brainstorm over grey areas” and ensure seamless preparations for the Anambra governorship poll.

The consultative meeting is expected to set the tone for further engagements with security agencies, civil society groups, and other election stakeholders in the coming weeks as part of efforts to guarantee a credible, transparent, and hitch-free election in the state.