The Edo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, summoned the member representing Egor Consistency, Hon. Natasha Irobosa to appear before its Ethics and Privileges Committee within one week.

The Assembly said that the female lawmaker was summoned to defend herself in respect of a case of misconduct levelled against her.

LEADERSHIP reports that Hon. Natasha is the new wife of popular music star, Innocent Idiabia, a.k.a 2Baba.

Speaking at plenary, the Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, said Hon. Natasha was to give an insight into why she was dragging the name of the Assembly in the mud with her public conduct.

He said, “Hon. Natasha Irobosa has been summoned to appear before the Ethics and Privileges Committee of the Assembly due to her recent conduct, which has been trending online.

“This conduct drags the name of the House into the mud and it is the responsibility of the members of the Assembly to conduct themselves well.

“This House has cerebral minds, educated people who had been dragged in the mud for too long by our colleague, Hon. Natasha. She has been trending on social media and television for the wrong reason.

“The House has members who know what they are doing and the attitude of our member has brought this House to disrepute and we will not tolerate it.”

The Speaker noted that the committee would submit its findings to the House in two weeks.

Recall that Hon. Natasha Irobosa has been trending for the wrong reasons in the last few days after a video where she was having an altercation with her husband, Innocent Idibia, in UK, surfaced online.