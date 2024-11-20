Edo State deputy governor, Dennis Idahosa, has disclosed that the Senator representing Edo North senatorial district, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, was against the appointment of his son, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, as the Commissioner for Health by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Idahosa made the revelation on Wednesday while speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast show, ‘Sunrise Daily’, which was monitored by our correspondent. He noted that Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole was a highly qualified medical professional with the expertise needed to lead the Ministry of Health and should not be denied the opportunity.

“Senator Adams Oshiomhole is a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his son, like any other individual, has his destiny,” Idahosa said.

He further emphasised Cyril’s qualifications, stating: “Cyril is a seasoned medical doctor. He studied here in Nigeria and went to the United States to also study as a medical doctor, so he has everything it takes to be in the cabinet.”

The deputy governor dismissed suggestions that the appointment was influenced by Senator Oshiomhole, describing it as a decision based solely on merit.

“Because he is someone’s son doesn’t forbid him from occupying a seat he has the competence to chair,” Idahosa said.

When asked if the appointment could be seen as a case of “state capture”, a term previously used by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Idahosa refuted the claim. He explained that Senator Oshiomhole was against the decision, but Governor Monday Okpebholo insisted on including Dr. Cyril in his cabinet to advance the state’s healthcare vision.

“This position has nothing to do with Adams. In short, Adams didn’t want it; he went against it. But the governor, because of the vision he wants for the people of Edo, made up his mind to have Dr. Cyril in our cabinet, not because of the father,” Idahosa stressed.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole’s appointment as Commissioner for Health came hours after Governor Okpebholo’s inauguration. The decision sparked debate but has been defended by the state government as being in the best interest of Edo’s healthcare development.