A candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Moses Uadiale, Saturday, raised the alarm over the missing of his name among those giving certificate of return by the party last week.

This came as leaders of the party have vowed to threatened to work against the party should it impose another candidate on the constituency.

Uadiale who is to represent Esan North East state constituency I, in the state House of Assembly next year if he wins the election, told journalists in Benin City, capital of the state that he was called to come to pick his nomination form and subsequently, his certificate of return at the party state secretariat only to get there and discovered his name was missing.

He said he contested the party primaries conducted by the faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki on May 2, 2022 and was pronounced winner.

Last week, the party faction loyal to Obaseki, gave certificate of returns to all those who emerged as its candidate to fly the flag of the party in state House of Assembly scheduled for February next year.

However, Uadiale who expressed surprise said: “I was call to the state PDP secretariat to pick my nomination form and certificate of return as the party candidate.

“When I got there, I discovered my name was removed and was replaced with one Caleb Omokhegbele, who did not participate in the primaries with me. He was the one giving the certificate of return by the state party chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

“I have consulted and complained to leaders of the party, including the party state chairman and no body gave me any reason why my name should be replaced with another person who did not participate in the primary election with me.”

Uadiale also hinted that further inquiries by him showed that the person who was used to replace him contested the primaries organized by the party faction led by the party national vice chairman (South-south) Dan Orbih.

He disclosed that the removal of his name was the handiwork of a leader of the party who is a co-in-law to the person used to replace him as candidate of the party.