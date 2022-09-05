Stakeholders in the Niger Delta have asserted that the multinational oil companies (IOCs) are divesting their onshore assets and liabilities in the region because of the 2021 ruling of a Dutch court in the Hague.

The court had delivered a major victory to four Nigerian farmers in their 13-year-long effort to hold Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary accountable for oil spills on their lands.

The appellate court in the Hague took side with the farmers and environmentalists on most of their legal claims, ruling that the Nigerian subsidiary owes the farmers financial compensation for the oil spill pollution in two villages.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that there are fears that Dutch Appeal court judgement could further open doors for more litigations against the oil companies, especially in their home countries.

The IOCs had claimed that their reasons for divesting and heading offshore, was due to incessant sabotage of their facilities in the region, leading to loss of revenue to them and the Nigerian government.

But, speaking with LEADERSHIP, Goi in Gokana local government area of Rivers State, son of one of the farmers that took Shell to Dutch Court in 2008, Eric Bariza Dooh, said apart from the compensations, the IOCs would not be able to meet up with installing detection system in all their oil facilities.

Dooh is also by inheritance, the traditional ruler of Goi, a community that has remained a ‘ghost town’ for about 16 years due to devasting effect of oil spills in the community.

Also, an environmentalist, Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, said the multiplicity of litigations against the IOCs was the main reason why they were divesting their onshore assets and liabilities.

Fyneface, who is the executive director of Youth and Environment Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) said the conditions given to the IOCs by the courts were beyond what they can handle.