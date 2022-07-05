A couple based in Benin City, Edo State, Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Agbomu yesterday cried to the public, requesting the Nigeria police to disclose the whereabouts of their 39 years old son, Ebi Larry Agbomu, who they said was arrested since May this year but there have not been any communication from him.

They said they discovered the development after a series of calls to their son’s cell phone were unsuccessful and then decided to check him in his rented apartment on country home motel road, Benin City, where his co-tenants told them what happened.

The couple who spoke to journalists said they are worried over the incident and it is unheard of that policemen will invade someone’s residence without a warrant of arrest and whisk him away like a criminal to an unknown destination.

They also alleged that apart from the sudden disappearance of their son, vital valuables in their son’s apartment were allegedly carted away and pointed out that petitions have been written to Edo State police commissioner, Abutu Yaro, the assistant inspector-general of police zone 5, Lawal Tanko Jemita and the police force headquarters Abuja concerning the incident but all to no avail.

They called on the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, President Muhammedu Buhari to come to their aide and tell the police to produce their son.

Agbomu said, “When we did not hear from him, we decided to go to his neighbours, who are co-tenants. It was one of them that now told us that when the police came, they were banging on his door and they thought they were armed robbers and they were afraid to come out but that when he peeped through the window, he now saw that it was police and that when he came down to ask them where they were taking to him to, he said they told him to go to his room because they did not come for him.”

On her part, her mother, Umutor Agbomu said “They told me that police arrested my son and since then, I have not seen my son, I have not heard his voice. I have been looking for him, his phone is not reachable, I don’t know where the police have taken him to.”

When contacted on phone, the police public relations officer (PPRO) AIG Zone 5, Tijani Momoh confirmed the incident, saying “We have received the petition and we have taken statements from the complainant, we have called for the file from the state command because that was where it was first reported.

“But while waiting, we have commenced investigation to ascertain whether those who arrested him are police or not. There are so many actions we are taking that cannot be disclosed to the public now.”