Less than one month to the handing-over of power in Edo State, the governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has the raised the alarm over alleged massive looting of government funds and properties by officials of the outgoing administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement on Wednesday, Senator Okpebholo accused the Governor Obaseki-led administration of taking unscrupulous loans from banks and other financial institutions while government officials were also allegedly

feasting on properties including vehicles, furniture and rice, looting them with reckless abandon.

Okpebholo, in the statement, said: “With a great shock, we regret the widespread reports of looting of government funds and properties by officials of the out-going administration from the Government House, Benin City.

“It is sad that barely one month to handover, the out-going administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki is still allegedly obtaining loans from banks and other financial institutions under very shady headings.

“We are also aware of the massive looting and vandalisation of properties including vehicles, furniture, gadgets, household utensils and even carpets from offices and residences of Edo state Government.

“This unacceptable behaviour undermines the trust and faith of our citizens in those entrusted to serve them in the past 8 years.”

The governor-elect in the statement, therefore, called on the relevant authorities including the EFCC, Police and DSS “to investigate the allegations thoroughly and ensure that those found guilty are held accountable while protecting Government House and offices from vandals.”

Sounding a note of warning, the statement added that “banks and other financial institutions are by this notice, cautioned to desist from any dealings that will undermine the finances of the state, especially giving out of loans to government at this period of transition.

“The Accountant General of Edo state is hereby advised to uphold the principle of integrity in his duty, as the only act that will put his name in gold. There will be dire consequences for any act of impunity and stealing on any person or institution found wanting in this regard.”

Okpebholo, however, added that the incoming administration will continue to monitor the situation until the last day of the outgoing administration in the State.

The statement concluded by saying that Okpebholo will not condone any form of unethical behaviour as he stresses zero-tolerance for corruption.